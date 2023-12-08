HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday, Hancock County detectives joined the efforts of the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office to recover thousands of dollars worth of tools that were stolen from a Tennessee Valley Authority property, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the tools, which belonged to the TVA, were stolen from a TVA property located in Hancock County. The recovered tools were estimated to be worth approximately $7,000.

No charges were announced, but the sheriff’s office said charges are anticipated to be filed against multiple individuals.

“The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office would like to express their appreciation to the

Grainger County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this recovery.” HCSO wrote in the release.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing.