SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A lime green Dodge Charger that was one of only 1,500 made has been recovered, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

According to HCSO, on Wednesday, Dec. 6 deputies responded to a report of a car theft. The person reporting the theft had just returned from working out of town and discovered that his lime green Dodge Charger had been stolen. He told deputies that the model was one of 1,500 produced as No. 19 and valued at $20,000.

HCSO had encountered a similar vehicle before the theft report just a week before.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, HCSO encountered a lime green Dodge Charger traveling through Hancock county. After initial contact with the driver of the vehicle, HCSO found that he had active warrants, plus, the car was not registered to his name.

The sheriff’s deputies placed the driver under arrest without incident and the car was impounded at HCSO.

A news release from HCSO states that they are continuing the investigation into the matter.