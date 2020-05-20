Hancock County records first COVID-19 case

SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The state health department reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Hancock County.
All 95 Tennessee counties have now recorded at least one case of coronavirus.
The Tennessee department of health says there have now been 18,378 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. 305 Tennesseans have died and nearly 10,969 have recovered.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
