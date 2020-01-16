Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responding to shooting on Tennessee 31, road closed over the mountain

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Deputies and emergency medical services have responded to a shooting on Tennessee 31 at the Hancock County-Hawkins County line.

According to Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, one person was injured in the incident. That person has been taken to a local hospital.

HCSO told News Channel 11 that they expect traffic over the mountain will be rerouted for about an hour, until about 11 a.m.

Treadway Volunteer Fire Department officials said they are directing traffic on its side of the mountain.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay map shows traffic is backed up south of Treadway before Fire Tower Road. It’s also backed up north of Mooresburg near Spruce Pine Road.

Hancock County EMS is also responding to the scene.