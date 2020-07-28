Hand sanitizer made in Middle Tennessee among recalled brands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Food and Drug Administration has issued a new warning to avoid nearly 90 hand sanitizers that may contain methanol, including one that is made in Tennessee.

Leiper’s Fork Distillery, located in Williamson County, started making 70% ethyl alcohol in the spring for hand sanitizer. They gave it to first responders for free, including Spring Hill police, the Spring Hill Fire Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

The product’s specifications are Leiper’s Fork Distillery bulk disinfectant, both the five-gallon and 16-ounce bottles.

“Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death,” according to the FDA.

If you have any of the listed hand sanitizer products, the FDA says to dispose of them immediately in appropriate hazardous waste containers. Do not flush or pour them down the drain.

Click here to see the full list of recalled products on the FDA website.

