Hand sanitizer recall: FDA once again expands list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers

The Food and Drug Administration has added more hand sanitizers to a list of products that should be avoided after they tested positive for methanol contamination.

There are now a total of 86 kinds of hand sanitizers on the updated list of toxic products, some of which have already been recalled while others are being recommended for recalls.

Most of the hand sanitizers on the list were apparently produced in Mexico.

According to the FDA, it has seen a spike in the number of hand sanitizer products labeled to contain ethanol, but have tested positive for methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

The complete list can be found on the FDA’s site.

The FDA first warned consumers in June about nine hand sanitizer products to avoid due to the possible presence of methanol. Two weeks later, more brands that tested positive for methanol were added.

“Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death,” according to the FDA.

If you have any of the listed hand sanitizer products, the FDA says to dispose of them immediately in appropriate hazardous waste containers. Do not flush or pour them down the drain.

