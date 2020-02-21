SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office are expected to give an update on an ongoing AMBER Alert case Friday afternoon.
Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said Friday, “Please be advised that the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will hold a short press conference at 2:00 PM today to update members of the media regarding the status of our investigation in reference to missing child Evelyn Boswell.”
News Channel 11 will have a reporter at that news conference and will provide the latest update on-air, on WJHL.com and our WJHL Facebook page.
RELATED HEADLINES
- TBI release vehicle description in search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
- Ex-boyfriend of missing girl’s mother says he never saw the child, AMBER Alert still active
- Happening Today: SCSO news conference at 2 p.m. regarding AMBER Alert for missing 15-month-old
- WATCH: Mother of 15-month-old at center of AMBER Alert caught on camera leaving court