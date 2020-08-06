Happy 90th birthday Neil Armstrong

HENNING, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former FBI fugitive once named one of the ’10 Most Wanted Fugitives’ is now being housed in a Tennessee prison to serve the remainder of his life sentence for a Sullivan County armed robbery.

Investigators say 77-year-old Lohman Ray Mays, Jr. is a habitual offender who escaped from the Turney Center Industrial Prison in Hickman County on July 1, 1984 with two other inmates, William Prentice and Michael Hartsock. Mays was recaptured in Wyoming in 1985 and has since been serving a federal sentence for bank robbery.