Happy Valley Road closed after incident involving a bus

MARYVILLE,Tenn.(WATE)- Blount County Fire department confirms an incident involving a bus that happened around nine Saturday morning on Happy Valley road at the switchbacks.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a photographer on the scene and is confirming the section of Happy Valley Road is blocked off as of ten thirty.

We’re told with the wet weather the bus could not overcome the steep tight turns on the roadway.

No word on any injuries or when the road will be re opened. Check back for more details as information comes in.