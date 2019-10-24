Hardin Valley parents express concern after video of HVA student fight surfaces

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Several parents are taking to social media to express concern and outrage after a video surfaced late Wednesday of a Hardin Valley Academy student repeatedly punching another student.

An investigation is underway into the incident by school officials and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Hardin Valley parents also spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side’s Elizabeth Kuebel Thursday to further express concerns and reacting to what is being done by the school and district officials.

TEAM COVERAGE: @madisenkeavy and I are both live at Hardin Valley coming up on @6News at 5.



She breaks down what we know so far. I’ll bring you reaction from a high school parent. https://t.co/rJT0xUvzLB — Elizabeth Kuebel (@elizabethkuebel) October 24, 2019

One parent shared that she has two high school students who attend HVA, and after hearing about what happened, and seeing photos taken from the video, she said she’s both mad and sad.

“I can’t believe that something like that is happening at the school my kids go to,” said Ashley Dann. “You hear about stuff all over other places, but this close to home – it’s really surprising and I just cant believe that is happening. I don’t understand why any kid would want to do that.”

She also said her kids are angry, too.

Moving forward, Dann says she’s hoping everything gets taken care of and resolved. She’s spreading a clear message to stop the bullying.

The video or series of videos, posted on social media late Wednesday night, show one male student repeatedly punching another male student in what appears to be a bathroom. A group of male students witnessed the beating, several with their phones out.

Parents with students that attend both Hardin Valley Academy and the neighboring Hardin Valley Middle School have expressed shock and sadness at the video in parent and crime groups on social media.

Some within Hardin Valley schools parent groups on social media have said the issue is “heartbreaking and scary” and that it’s “not right and makes me sad and scary for my kids.”