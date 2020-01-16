Harlem Globetrotters bringing world tour to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters’ “Pushing the Limits” world tour is coming to Knoxville and bringing their unique brand of basketball fun to the Marble City.

The Harlem Globetrotters will perform at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday, January 24 as part of their “Pushing the Limits” world tour. The game will tip-off at 7:00 p.m.

The team is raising the stakes in their 94th consecutive year. Every game on tour will feature an attempt by the Globetrotters to add to their list of 22 world-record feats.

The Globetrotters will also perform their legendary pre-game “Magic Circle” ball handling warmups in the dark, using a glow in the dark basketball to provide the illumination.

The team will also bring back its popular “Magic Pass” pre-game event, where fans can come onto the court, meet their favorite Globetrotters for pictures and autographs and even learn how to spin a ball on their finger just like the stars.

Following the game, fans will have the opportunity to meet players and get autographs during ‘The Fifth Quarter’.

“The Globetrotters have always been entertainers and innovators, and this season will be no exception,” said Head Coach and Globetrotter legend Lou Dunbar. “Our fans have come to expect more than just a great show, and this season promises to deliver more entertainment and excitement than ever before. We can’t wait to get the season started and create memories that last a lifetime!”

Tickets are now on sale at harlemglobetrotters.com.