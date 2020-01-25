Harlem Globetrotters showing love for WATE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Harlem Globetrotters showing some love for WATE 6 On Your Side. This coming after making a stop in Knoxville for the “Pushing The Limits,” world tour.

A player took the microphone before game time and said,” Whatever you do, I do. That’s my man, yeah, hey channel 6 love channel 6,” in front of stadium full of people.

The Globetrotters took on the Washington Generals in Thompson Boling Arena Friday night. After the game fans had the opportunity to meet the players and get autographs.