Harriman family shares story of daughter’s birth inside car

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – A Harriman family is sharing the story of their daughter’s unconventional birth inside their car in a driveway.

Camera Campbell and Chris Worthy tried to make it to Camera’s mother’s house so she could watch over their two-year-old, but within the span of 15 minutes, their daughter was born in the driveway.

“My little girl started screaming, dad, mom the baby, the baby. She was in the back seat screaming with us,” Campbell said. “It was just funny, when she was born, my bible actually cushioned her, so she fell on my bible. In the passenger seat. It was just so crazy.”









Photos: Camera Campbell

Camera also thanked the Harriman Fire Department and first responders for doing what they could to help and for getting her to Fort Sanders Medical Center as soon as possible.