Harriman police investigating after deceased woman brought to hospital

The Harriman Police Department is continuing to investigate a death they’re calling suspicious after a group of people brought a deceased woman to the hospital.

Officers responded to Roane Medical Center Tuesday where they found the group. The woman has been identified as 54-year-old Evelyn Noland.

Police also identified those people who brought Noland in, taking their statements but not yet releasing their identities to the public.

An autopsy has already been performed and the results are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 865-882-3383.



