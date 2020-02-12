Harriman police K9 receives bulletproof vest from national nonprofit

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Harriman Police Department is the latest law enforcement agency to receive a K9 bulletproof vest thanks to a national nonprofit charity.

Harriman police K9 Izzy has received a bulletproof and stab-protective vest, the department announced Wednesday. The donation was made by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a nonprofit charity located in Massachusetts and sponsored by Judith Robertson of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Chief Baron Tapp would like to thank Vested Interest in K9’s for their dedication to Police K9’s nationwide and also Judith Robertson for her generous gift. -Harriman Police Department

The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment, “This gift of protection provided by Judith”.

The nonprofit has donated bulletproof K9 vests to several other East Tennessee law enforcement agencies including in Gatlinburg, LaFollette and 10 vests to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office last year.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009 and has provided over 3,500 U.S.-made, custom-fitted, protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million dollars.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.