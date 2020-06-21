Harriman teen dies, 2 others injured following crash on Duncan Hollow Road

ROANE COUNTY (WATE) – A Harriman teen is dead and two others were injured following a crash Thursday in Roane County.

The crash happened on Duncan Hollow Road.

A 16-year-old lost control of the car, A 2005 Subaru Legacy, crossed the yellow line and side swiped another vehicle, a 2006 Pontiac GT.

The 2006 Pontiac GT ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and flipped landing in the lane of travel. Both the driver and the passenger were injured in the crash.

The 2005 Subaru Legacy left the roadway and struck a tree. The 16-year-old in the vehicle died.

The identity of the 16-year-old has not been released at this time.