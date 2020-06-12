Harriman to break ground on new splash pad

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Harriman will break ground on a new splash pad Friday morning.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at the Harriman Community Center.

Community members are welcome to attend.

