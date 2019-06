HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – A Roane County woman has been indicted on second-degree murder charges after prosecutors said she provided fentanyl to a man, leading to his death.

Autumn Elise Adkisson, 29, is charged with two counts of second degree murder.

An indictment alleges she distributed fentanyl to Zachary Bales on or around February 8. Bales later died.

Adkisson was arrested on Tuesday and is being held in the Roane County Jail on $50,000 bond.