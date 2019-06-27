Harrogate fugitive arrested on child rape, incest charges

HARROGATE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office says it located and arrested a wanted fugitive Thursday on several charges that included rape and incest.

According to CCSO, on Thursday, sheriff’s deputies from the Criminal Investigations Division along with Patrol Division went to a home on Lincoln Drive in the Harrogate Community to apprehend the wanted fugitive.

Officers searched the home, finding Dominque Rashad Justice, 26, hiding in a closet. Justice was arrested on 8 felony warrants that included rape of a child, incest and aggravated statutory rape.

No further information was available.