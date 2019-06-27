Harrogate fugitive arrested on child rape, incest charges

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dominique Rashad Justice. (Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office)

HARROGATE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office says it located and arrested a wanted fugitive Thursday on several charges that included rape and incest.

According to CCSO, on Thursday, sheriff’s deputies from the Criminal Investigations Division along with Patrol Division went to a home on Lincoln Drive in the Harrogate Community to apprehend the wanted fugitive.

Officers searched the home, finding Dominque Rashad Justice, 26, hiding in a closet. Justice was arrested on 8 felony warrants that included rape of a child, incest and aggravated statutory rape.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter