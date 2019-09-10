Hasbro releasing “Ms. Monopoly” where women make more than men

PAWTUCKET, RI (WCMH) — A new makeover of a classic board game celebrates women’s empowerment.

“Ms. Monopoly” is an upgrade of Hasbro’s “Monopoly.”

In this version, female players will make more money than their male challengers.

Women collect 240 Monopoly bucks every time they pass “Go.”

Men, meanwhile, will still get the usual 200 bucks.

Another change is that players don’t buy property, but rather invest in inventions that were created by women.

The new version comes on the heels of “Monopoly Socialism,” a tongue-in-cheek edition.

Hasbro also released Monopoly for Millennials last year.

“Ms. Monopoly” is available for pre-order starting Tuesday.