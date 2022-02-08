KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Elk Viewing Tower at Hatfield Knob on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area is going to be rebuilt and during construction, the Hatfield Knob viewing area will be closed to the public.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and the Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association will begin removing the current viewing platform the week of February 21. Once the removal is complete, crews will build a new tower which the TWRA says will “better accommodate the viewing public.”

The project is estimated to take four to six weeks to finish depending on weather and the Hatfield Knob viewing area will be closed to the public until the project is complete. While the area is closed, people can view the area and possibly see some elk on the TWRA’s Live Elk Cam.

The tower was built in 2005 to provide a space for people to view the elk that roam the area. A study conducted by the University of Tennessee at Knoxville found the tower is visited 16,000 times per year by both in- and out-of-state tourists.