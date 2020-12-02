Hawaii couple who tested positive for COVID-19 is arrested after boarding flight

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and KHON

Posted: / Updated:

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Hawaii couple was arrested this week after boarding a flight despite having tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple, from Wailua, Kauai, was arrested Sunday for reckless endangerment after getting on a flight traveling from San Francisco to Lihue.

Police said the man and woman, both age 46, knew they had tested positive for the virus and placed other passengers on the flight in “danger of death.”

Police also said they were traveling with a child.

The couple posted bail, which was set at $1,000 each.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter