HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County children were safely rescued from a stranded school bus on Thursday morning.

According to a post from the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, a bus with children on it was surrounded by floodwater, prompting a water rescue.

All children were removed from the bus by rescuers and taken to Saint Clair School. No one was injured, according to the rescue squad.

The rescue squad also stated earlier Thursday that part of Highway 113 was shut down due to flooding. However, as of 11:15 a.m., the highway had been reopened.

On Wednesday, a man was rescued from floodwaters along Stanley Valley Road after his truck was carried a half-mile downstream. The driver had attempted to cross a bridge when the truck was swept away. He was ultimately rescued after crews were able to get a raft out to the vehicle.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way and will provide updates as we receive them both on-air and online at WJHL.com.