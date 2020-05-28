Hawkins Co. Sheriff: 17-month-old flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle in driveway

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 17-month-old was flown to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in a driveway.

According to a release from Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, the sheriff’s office responded to the accident at a home in the 2600 block of Stanley Valley Road in Surgoinsville on Wednesday night.

The release says deputies arrived around 6:30 p.m. and determined that Marty Hickman, 48, of Surgoinsville had been driving in the driveway and hit a 17-month-old child.

The child was flown to a medical facility via helicopter.

It was later determined that the child had sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Hickman submitted a blood alcohol test and was released at the scene, according to Sheriff Lawson.

The investigation is ongoing, and not further details were released.