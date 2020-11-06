Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of scam call involving impersonated law enforcement

by: Murry Lee

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for county residents regarding a scam that has been circulating.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, citizens have been receiving phone calls from individuals using the name of a law enforcement officer.

The caller tells the recipient that they owe money as a result of having a warrant for failure to appear issued for them.

HCSO says this is a scam and no one should send money if contacted in this way.

The release says law enforcement will never ask for money or tell people to get a prepaid debit card, green dot card or provide an account number.

If you receive a call like this, HCSO urges you to hang up and contact the sheriff’s office at 423-272-4848 or 423-272-7121 and ask to speak to an officer or detective.

