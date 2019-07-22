Hawkins County authorities find dead body after responding to suspicious vehicle report

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death after finding a dead body while responding to a suspicious vehicle report.

HCSO deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a residence in the Church Hill area of Hawkins County early Friday.

Officers made contact with a man, later identified as Robert Eric Stone, hiding in the house. The remains of a male were discovered in the house upon further investigation.

He appeared to have been deceased for an extended period of time. An autopsy has been ordered at the E.T.S.U. Quillen College of Medicine Forensic Pathology Center. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Stone, 43, was later charged with four counts of aggravated burglary two counts of theft of property and failure to report the discovery of a dead body after HCSO deputies.

Identification of the body is pending an investigation by forensic pathologists. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.