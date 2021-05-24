UPDATE: Missing Hawkins County man found safe

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 79-year-old man has been found after he had been reported missing in Hawkins County.

Richard Trout was reported missing from the Carter’s Valley area. The Hawkins County Rescue Squad confirmed just after 8 a.m. Monday that he had been located using a K9 from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Trout is described as being 5’11” and 150 pounds.

The post says Trout has both dementia and hearing loss.

Hawkins County EMA reports Trout was last seen in the 1600 block of Carter’s Valley Road on Sunday, May 23. When he was last spotted, Trout was wearing a white polo, blue jeans, a blue robe and a blue ball cap.

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad also posted a photo of Trout and said he has a tattoo on his left arm.

The post from the rescue squad says crews from Greene, Hamblen and Hancock Counties are all assisting in the search for Trout.

If you see Trout, you are asked to call 911.