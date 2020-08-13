Hawkins County extends mask mandate through August 29

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County is extending its county-wide mask mandate until midnight on August 29.
According to Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee, the mandate is extended through August 29.
Masks will no longer be mandated in the county starting August 30, according to Lee, unless they decide to extend it again.
Mayor Lee cited Governor Bill Lee’s executive order granting county mayors the authority to extend mask mandates expiring as why the county’s will expire then.
Hawkins County’s original mandate was set to expire on August 13 prior to the extension.
More details are expected soon.
