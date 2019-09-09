Hawkins County man found dead in tree at gun range

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office says foul play is not suspected after a man was found dead in a tree at a local gun range.

Frank Dishner, 39, was found dead in a tree about fifteen feet off the ground at the rifle range at Holston Valley Sportsman Club on Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene Thursday and were met by family members who had located Dishner. He had been reported missing the earlier day and information had been obtained that he may have been working at Holston Valley Sportsman Club the day before.

According to an incident report, Dishner had gone to the Sportsman Club after work to clear brush from a rifle range at the club. Dishner had been sawing limbs from the tree when he became lodged between limbs and suspended from the tree.

Foul play is not suspected in Dishner’s death. His body was sent to the Quillen College of Medicine Forensic Pathology Center for an autopsy.