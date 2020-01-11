Hawkins County man ordered to pay a $5000.00 fine for illegally killing a buck

Photo Credit: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has charged a man to pay $5000.00 for poaching a buck in Hawkins County.

The man was convicted of illegally killing the eight-point buck back in November. This comes after a report about an illegal hunting on November 21st. Wildlife charged the man who admitted to shooting the deer with a high-powered rifle during muzzleloader season.

He did not possess the required hunting licenses and was not wearing florescent orange. The defendant appeared in Hawkins County General Court on January eighth. The man was found guilty of illegal taking, hunting, or possession of wildlife, and hunting or killing big game during the closed season.

Both are Class B misdemeanors. He has been ordered to pay a restitution to the state in the amount of $5000.00 and forfeited a CVA 7MM-08 rifle used in the crime.

The mans hunting privileges are also suspended until the restitution is paid.