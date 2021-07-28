Hawkins County mother arrested after 4-year-old found alone on roadside

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Hawkins County woman has been arrested for child abuse after a child was found walking on the side of the road. Jennifer Begley was arrested on July 23.

At around 2:55 on Friday, a Hawkins County deputy was dispatched to New Caton Road in Church Hill for a 4-year old near the roadway. According to the report, the child did not have any shoes or clothing on besides a diaper and did not know where he was or know how to get home.

Around 20 minutes later the mother, Begley, arrived on the scene looking for her son. She told the officer that she has been looking for him for over 30 minutes. According to the report, the child was found 0.4 miles from the home. He is also reportedly autistic.

DCS was notified and removed the child from the home. Begley was arrested for child neglect and taken to the Hawkins County Jail.