BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was taken to a hospital Sunday after being trapped in machinery at Barrette Outdoor Living in Bulls Gap.

According to a release from the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, emergency personnel responded to a report of someone trapped in an unknown type of machinery at the manufacturing facility at approximately 11:04 a.m.

The person was able to be freed from the machine prior to the arrival of emergency responders. Once on scene responders worked to treat the patient for multiple injuries, according to the release.

The individual was then transported to a nearby hospital by UT Lifestar helicopter.

The type and severity of injuries sustained, as well as the name of the person injured, have not been made public at this time.

A spokesperson for Barrette Outdoor Living told News Channel 11 that the ‘details and cause are still under investigation’ regarding the incident.