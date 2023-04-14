HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A structure fire left one person with severe burns and two people “unaccounted” for on Friday, according to Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.

A release from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said a structure fire in Chelaque Estates in Mooresburg, Tennessee was reported to dispatchers on Friday. When first responders arrived to the scene, Lawson said the entire structure had been engulfed in flames.

One victim was air lifted from the scene with severe burns, Lawson said, and two more victims were considered “unaccounted for” at the time of the release.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing, the release said, and involves the HCSO, fire officials and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.