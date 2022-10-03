MOORESBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — An alleged argument over dogs ended with one man injured and another arrested in Hawkins County.

Ronald “Porky” Goff Jr., 50 of Mooresburg, was arrested Oct. 1 on several charges, including attempted second degree murder.

Hawkins County deputies were dispatched to Dean Road at 10:43 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to an incident report released by the sheriff’s office, the deputies were flagged down by the shooting victim on their way to the home.

The victim told deputies he was at home when he heard several gunshots in the area. He said he went to investigate and found Goff’s vehicle in the road, so he stopped and asked Goff if he had heard the shots.

“Ronald stated he was the one firing shots in reference to his dogs,” according to the incident report.

Deputies said the victim told Goff that if he kept his dogs up and on his property, he could avoid these problems,” and that the statement caused Goff to “got angry.”

A verbal altercation ensued that the victim told deputies ended when Goff grabbed his arm, pulled him close and “pulled a pistol and struck [the victim] in the side of the head and fired a shot at [the victim].”

Deputies said in the report that the victim knocked the gun away but that the victim had a cut on his hand, believed to be from grabbing the firearm as it went off. The victim was able to drive away but said his vehicle was shot at several times as he left the area.

“I was able to locate a bullet hole in the driver side sun visor of the vehicle,” the deputy wrote in the report.

Deputies said in the report that they traced the bullet through the vehicle and retrieved a spent cartridge from the roof. In addition to second degree attempted murder, Goff is charged with possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and felon in possession of a handgun.