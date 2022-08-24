ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by WATE’s sister station WJHL.

The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using the drug.

Grand jurors indicted Pressley on the following charges: second-degree murder, possession of meth with intent to sell or deliver and drug paraphernalia.

A true bill of indictment accuses Pressley of having “pipes, scales, rolling papers, cut straws and syringes” to “process, prepare, pack, repack, inject, ingest, inhale” a controlled substance.

An arrest report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) states that Deputy Matthew Seals apprehended Pressley on Aug. 19 at 117 Justice Center Drive and transported her to the Hawkins County Jail for booking.