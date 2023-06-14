BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County man was convicted of TennCare fraud for the sixth time, according to a Wednesday release from the Office of the Inspector General.

The release said Lawrence Lamons III of Bulls Gap was convicted of “doctor shopping to obtain prescription drugs. “

“Mr. Lamons is no stranger to the Office of Inspector General, having been charged and convicted of TennCare fraud on five other occasions for related offenses,” Inspector General Chad D. Holman said. “Although the frequency of doctor shopping cases has declined, the OIG remains vigilant in pursuing offenses against the TennCare program.”

Doctor shopping was defined in the release as when a person “knowingly obtains a controlled substance prescription and fails to advise the prescribing authority that they had been prescribed the same controlled substance or a substance of similar therapeutic use from a different prescribing authority within the same 30-day period.”

Lamons was reportedly seen by 12 different medical facilities in the state between May 2020 and August 2021, amassing a total of 34 visits within that period. He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, fined $1,250 and must repay TennCare $254.84, according to the release.