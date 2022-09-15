HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Newport man was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck that had been hauling a load of gravel Thursday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to the scene at 7:15 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report. A narrative penned by a responding officer states that a 2023 Peterbilt dump truck had been traveling south on highway 11-E near the Hawkins and Greene county lines.

After partially running off the right side of the road, the driver reportedly swerved left to avoid crashing into a ditch. The truck then crossed the double yellow lines, causing it to overturn on its right side in the northbound lanes and slide off the left side of the road into a ditch line.

The truck lost a majority of the gravel load, which scattered across both lanes, resulting in an hours-long road closure. First responders transported the driver to UT Medical Center; the extent of the driver’s injuries is not known at the time of this report.

THP did not charge the driver, the report states.