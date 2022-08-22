KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former court clerk for the City of Church Hill has been indicted following an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

In August 2022, the Hawkins County Grand Jury indicted Stacy Mayes on one count of theft over $2,500. She is accused of stealing at least $2,941 in cash collections from the city in 2021.

According to the Comptroller’s Office, she concealed her theft by using the same official receipt for multiple transactions. Her receipt book included a white copy as well as yellow and/or pink carbon copies for each receipt. Investigators say she used the white copy for one transaction and then used the various copies as receipts for different transactions.

The example given by the Comptroller’s Office claims that Mayes issued receipt #101954 for two collections: a $3.00 cash copy fee which was deposited into a city bank account (pink copy), and a $150.00 cash traffic citation fee which was taken by Mayes for her personal benefit (white copy).

Investigators also discovered that at least two prenumbered receipt books were also missing. According to the Comptroller’s Office, there is a high risk that additional collections were misappropriated.

Mayes left the court clerk’s office in November 2021.

“This investigative report includes a number of operational, purchasing, and payroll deficiencies,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “The city must take steps to ensure it is retaining adequate documentation for purchases, securing cash, and providing the necessary oversight to ensure policies are followed and city property is safeguarded.”

This investigation also led to the mayor of Church Hill being investigated for improper use of city personnel and assets. The Comptroller’s Office claims the mayor and employees used city equipment, the maintenance shop, and city time to work on the mayor’s personal vehicles. The office also alleges the mayor used the e city’s chainsaw and pressure washer for his personal use.