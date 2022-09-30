ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More help is on the way to Hurricane Ian victims, this time in the form of 911 emergency communications specialists from Hawkins and Loudon counties.

Cheyenne Murrell, a shift supervisor with Hawkins County ECD, deployed Friday for Naples, Florida. Amanda Johnston and Sandra Courtney, with Loudon County, have deployed as well.

“First Responders are family. When members of your family need help, you go help them. We are honored to be a very small part of the team being deployed to Florida,” said Rose White, director of Loudon County 911.

The three will join a team comprised of emergency communications specialists from across Tennessee who will help first responders with answering emergency calls and dispatching resources as Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Ian.

It is the first time Hawkins County ECD has deployed with the Tennessee Telecommunicator Emergency Response Taskforce.

Murrell, Johnston and Courtney are joining communications specialists from Hamilton County 911, Hamblen County 911, Madison County 911, Metro Nashville Emergency Communications, Williamson County Emergency Communications, and Gibson County 911.

The team will be deployed for 14 days, according to a press release.

“Tennessee 911 dispatchers work each day to save lives in dire situations. I am proud to say that Hawkins County will be part of a team ready to help Florida in their time of need,” said Lynn Campbell, executive director of Hawkins County Emergency Communications District.

Ian is expected to drop rain in East Tennessee over the weekend. Keep up with the storm’s path.