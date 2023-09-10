HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A juvenile was charged after threats were made against Cherokee High School on social media according to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they began receiving complaints about the post on Saturday, September 9.

The post threatened “disruption to school operations and/ or student and staff harm at Cherokee High School,” according to the sheriff’s office.

After an investigation was conducted, the juvenile responsible for the post was identified and located.

HCSO said they were charged, but since the person is a juvenile, no other information will be released.