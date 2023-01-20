KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile has been charged after a threat was made on social media.

According to a press release, deputies received information Thursday around 5 p.m. in regards to a threat at Volunteer High School that was posted to social media. By 8 p.m., a juvenile was taken into custody and charged with making the threat.

The threat did not single any person out according to the sheriff’s office.

There is additional law enforcement presence at the high school on Friday, the release states.

The school did not go into any type of lockdown as the incident occurred after school hours and the juvenile was not on school property.