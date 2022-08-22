ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 33-year-old Kingsport man is facing several charges stemming from a driving under the influence arrest in which two young children were found unrestrained in the vehicle he had been operating, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest occurred Saturday night in the Valley Mart parking lot in Mount Carmel, Tenn. The suspect, Daniel Eastman, 33 of Kingsport was initially observed by a Hawkins County Sheriff’s deputy in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Malibu and arguing with a woman passenger. The arrest report also states a concerned bystander asked if the deputy could check on the kids in the vehicle.

The deputy made contact with Eastman and asked him to step out of the vehicle in an effort to separate him and the woman, with whom he had been arguing. The deputy saw a 5-year-old child sitting in the backseat without a booster seat and a 6-month-old baby in a car seat. Neither child was restrained by a seat belt.

The arrest report states Eastman was “erratic and expressed how sorry he was for driving.”

Eastman consented to a standard field sobriety test, performed poorly, and told the deputy he wanted to be honest with him, saying he had been drinking and had also taken prescription medications along with methamphetamine and marijuana. A records check revealed Eastman had a suspended license and had two prior charges for driving while his license was suspended in Sullivan County. The arrest report also states Eastman had a prior DUI charge out of Wisconsin.

Eastman was arrested and booked into the Hawkins County Jail. His court date for the DUI, violation of child restraint, open container and driving on suspended license charges was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 22 in Hawkins County Sessions Court.