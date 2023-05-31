ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing Hawkins County child.

Emergency officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for 4-year-old Dalton Drinnon, who was last seen near the Sandy Valley Road area near Rogersville.

It is believed Drinnon walked away from his home and may be with a yellow labrador retriever, according to the TBI.

He was wearing a grey “How to Train Your Dragon” t-shirt, khaki shorts, and no shoes.

Drinnon is about three feet tall, weighs about 40 pounds, and has curly blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.