HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) reported Monday that three people died due to a fire in Mooresburg Friday.

A release from the HCSO states that crews responded to the 300 block of Chelaque Way around 7:45 a.m. and found the home and two vehicles “fully engulfed in flames.”

The sheriff’s office reported that an investigation found that Darrell Banks, 57, and Sandra Banks, 54, died due to the fire. A juvenile male also died in the fire, the HCSO reports.

On Friday, officials reported one person had been severely injured and two others were unaccounted for in the fire.

The HCSO stated that the investigation remains ongoing with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.