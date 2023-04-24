HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating after a body was found near a road in Church Hill.
According to the HCSO, emergency crews responded to the area on Sunday at 6 p.m. after receiving a call reporting a body over an embankment on Sensabaugh Hollow Road.
Upon arrival, the body of a deceased male was found ‘just off the roadway,’ a release stated.
The body was sent to the Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City for autopsy.
“This is an intense ongoing investigation,” said the HCSO. The cause of death and identity has not been determined.