HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting his uncle Thursday morning, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) reports.

According to a release from the HCSO, deputies were called to a home in the 2500 block of Stanley Valley Road in Surgoinsville just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, deputies reportedly spoke to Cody Jackson, 25.

Jackson told deputies that he had shot his uncle, identified as 56-year-old Billy Ray Jones of Newport.

The release states investigators found Jones’s body in a nearby camper, “deceased from a single gunshot wound.”

Jackson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He was transported to the Hawkins County Jail, where the sheriff’s office reports he is being held without bond as of Thursday.

Jackson is set to appear in court on Monday, May 8.

No further details were released.