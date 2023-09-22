MOORESBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motorcyclist was killed when a dump truck pulled out in front of him Thursday in Hawkins County, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on U.S. Highway 11W near Substation Road in the Mooresburg community, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reports.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Bret A. Garegnani, 39, of Colorado, was on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling south on U.S. 11W when a dump truck pulled into his path from Old Highway 11W.

Garegnani was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the highway patrol.

A passenger on the motorcycle, a 37-year-old Colorado woman, was reportedly injured.

Both were wearing DOT-approved helmets.

Charges against the driver of the dump truck are pending the outcome of an investigation, according to the crash report. The dump truck involved was described by the highway patrol as a farm vehicle, not a commercial vehicle.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash.