Hawkins County Rescue Squad responds to second water incident in two days

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad responded to a water-related incident Sunday night, according to a Facebook post.

The incident involved a boat overturning in the Holston River at the TVA boat ramp in Rogersville, which sent three people into the water. The individuals were helped to the bank by surrounding boaters in the area.

None of the three individuals was wearing a life jacket, according to a Hawkins County Rescue Squad spokesperson Corey Young.

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad urges those who go out on the water to wear a life jacket; this marks the second water-related incident in two days.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency continues to investigate the situation.

Other responding agencies include the Church Hill Rescue Squad, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, and the Persia Volunteer Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.