Hawkins County Schools extend virtual learning through Jan. 19 after winter break

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After winter break is over, Hawkins County Schools will return to class virtually starting Jan. 4 through Jan. 19, district leaders announced Tuesday.

The district plans to return to classroom instruction on Jan. 20.

Originally, the district planned to go virtual just the first week after the break.

According to Max Hixson, Hawkins County Director of Schools, the decision was largely made as a worse case scenario in light of the up tick of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving.

Hixson said the district talked with regional health officials about the decision as well.

He said some students will be allowed to return to campus for in-person instruction on Jan. 4, but parents need to reach out to the district about doing so first.

Hixson said the decision was made in advance in order to give parents time to make the plans for their kids.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.