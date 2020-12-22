Hawkins County Schools extend virtual learning through Jan. 19 after winter break

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After winter break is over, Hawkins County Schools will return to class virtually starting Jan. 4 through Jan. 19, district leaders announced Tuesday.

The district plans to return to classroom instruction on Jan. 20.

Originally, the district planned to go virtual just the first week after the break.

According to Max Hixson, Hawkins County Director of Schools, the decision was largely made as a worse case scenario in light of the up tick of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving.

Hixson said the district talked with regional health officials about the decision as well.

He said some students will be allowed to return to campus for in-person instruction on Jan. 4, but parents need to reach out to the district about doing so first.

Hixson said the decision was made in advance in order to give parents time to make the plans for their kids.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter