Hawkins County Sheriff: Help needed to identify woman’s body found in Church Hill

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A female body was found laying on the side of Tranbarger Road in Church Hill.

According to a release from Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, deputies received a complaint of a woman not breathing at 8:31 a.m. Monday.

The release says deputies saw the body in the ditch by the road when they arrived on the scene.

Hawkins County EMS determined that she was deceased upon their arrival, and the body was transported to the Quillen College of Medicine to determine the cause of death.

The body has not been identified as of Tuesday morning.

The woman had a large tattoo on her back left shoulder of an American flag with a cross in the center.

On top of the tattoo were the words “God Bless You All,” and “Love Papa 4-30-45 to 8-2-14” was tattooed below.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423-272-4848 or 423-272-7121.

This is a developing story.

